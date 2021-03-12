Joseph R. Nerges Sells 6,231 Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $64,179.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IKNX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 36,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,767. IKONICS Co. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
IKONICS Company Profile
