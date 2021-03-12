Joseph R. Nerges Sells 6,231 Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $64,179.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IKNX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 36,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,767. IKONICS Co. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

