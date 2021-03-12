Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.