Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 72,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $419.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.