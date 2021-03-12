Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

