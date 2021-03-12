John P. Rielly Sells 3,944 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HES opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hess by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 11.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hess by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

