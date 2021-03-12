John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 29,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $828,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 236,161 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,119.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 265,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,394. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

