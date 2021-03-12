JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 9,502,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,248,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.