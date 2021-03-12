Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Twilio Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Twilio in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $374.25 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

