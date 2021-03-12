Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

