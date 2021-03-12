Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

