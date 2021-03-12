Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symrise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

