Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.