Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

