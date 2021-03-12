Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intertek Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

IKTSY opened at $76.09 on Friday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

