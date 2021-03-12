Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.33 ($108.63).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €1.50 ($1.76) on Thursday, hitting €87.94 ($103.46). 660,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.17 and a 200 day moving average of €88.52.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.