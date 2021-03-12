Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 64.39 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £449.91 million and a PE ratio of -120.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

