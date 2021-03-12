Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 64.39 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £449.91 million and a PE ratio of -120.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Jardine Matheson
