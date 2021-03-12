James S. Metcalf Buys 17,100 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE TEN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
