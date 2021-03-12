James S. Metcalf Buys 17,100 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.