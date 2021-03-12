James P. Williams Sells 24,806 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

