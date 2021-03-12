James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,375 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FSJ traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($15.29). 57,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,967. James Fisher and Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,756 ($22.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.77. The stock has a market cap of £589.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

