Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 10,216,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 46,432,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.