J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Reduced by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in J2 Global by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in J2 Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,326. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

