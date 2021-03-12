J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,995 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

