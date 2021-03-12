J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,196,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

