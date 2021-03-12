J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHE stock opened at $431.71 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

