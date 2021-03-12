J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.29 and its 200-day moving average is $248.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

