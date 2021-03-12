Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $7.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IVPAF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

