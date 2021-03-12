ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.14. 14,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,591. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

