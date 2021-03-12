Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

