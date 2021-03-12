iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Down 7.2%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.55. 601,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,634,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

About iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

