iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,514,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.62. 41,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,862. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

