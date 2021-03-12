iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

