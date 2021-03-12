iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $119.36.

