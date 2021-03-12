iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after purchasing an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

