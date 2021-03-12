iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

