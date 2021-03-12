iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197,072 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $35,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 440,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 227,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,017. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

