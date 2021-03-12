iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. 53,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

