iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. 642,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,487. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

