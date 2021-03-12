iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lessened by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,812,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

