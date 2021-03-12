Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IRM stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,185. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

