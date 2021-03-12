Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of RSHPF opened at $1.91 on Monday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

