IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $128,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 205.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

