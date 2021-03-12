IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Cap of $358.87 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $358.87 million and $80.60 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00050272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.60 or 0.00664412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00027281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026228 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

