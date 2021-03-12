Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,496 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,906% compared to the average daily volume of 274 put options.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MediciNova by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MediciNova by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

