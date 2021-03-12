Investors Buy High Volume of Community Health Systems Put Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,258% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

