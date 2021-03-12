Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

3/5/2021 – Capital Southwest is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

2/22/2021 – Capital Southwest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

2/16/2021 – Capital Southwest was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/5/2021 – Capital Southwest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

2/3/2021 – Capital Southwest had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.46 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $446.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Capital Southwest Co alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.