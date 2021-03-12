Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vicor (VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Vicor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Vicor had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Vicor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Vicor had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Vicor had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Vicor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 6,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.94 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,190,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,920 shares of company stock worth $7,668,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

