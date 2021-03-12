Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN):

3/2/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $204.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

NYSE PEN traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $278.80. 8,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,128. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

