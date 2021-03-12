Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

