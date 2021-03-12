Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE VGM opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $13.62.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
