Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.19

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 14824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

